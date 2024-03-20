Ivy Brain Tumor Center
Discovering Hope. Every Day.
The Ivy Brain Tumor Center is committed to pushing the boundaries of brain cancer research. As the foremost hub for brain tumor drug development, the Center is spearheading groundbreaking, early-phase clinical trials aimed at discovering innovative therapies that can save lives. Every member of the multidisciplinary team—surgeons, scientists, oncologists and nurses—are focused on finding a cure for brain cancer.
In support of Brain Tumor Awareness Month and the fight against brain cancer, restaurants have the opportunity to join our Dine & Donate program. Throughout May, restaurant participants can select a special menu item to support the cause, promote Wear Gray Day, or donate some of their proceeds to benefit the Ivy Brain Tumor Center and our mission to cure brain cancer.
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers
Donating $1.00 from every purchase of a Michelob ULTRA 22oz draft and $1.00 of every featured burger purchased during the month of May.
Hearth ‘61
Donating $1.00 for every order of Bluegrass Roots during the month of May.
Old Spaghetti Factory
Donating $1.00 for every Mizithra Fries appetizer sold during the month of May.
ZuZu
Donating $1.00 for every order of John Berry’s Pasta sold during the month of May.
Vincent’s on Camelback
Donating $2.00 for every Smoked Salmon Quesadilla ordered during the month of May.
Portillo’s
On Wednesday, May 8, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm 20% of sales benefit BTAM with the code PORTILLOS34.
Birdcall
On Wednesday, May 15th, 25% of sales benefit BTAM with the code BNF515.
Fox Restaurant Concepts
On Monday, May 27th, visit any of the following Fox Restaurant Concepts locations:
- Blanco Cocina + Cantina – Biltmore, Downtown Phoenix, and Scottsdale locations
- Culinary Dropout – Gilbert, North Scottsdale, Old Town Scottsdale (Waterfront), Phoenix, and Tempe locations
- Doughbird – Phoenix and Arcadia locations
- Fly Bye – Arcadia and Desert Ridge locations
- Olive and Ivy – Website
- The Arrogant Butcher – Website
- The Greene House – Website
- The Henry – Website
- Zinburger – Gilbert, Biltmore, and Scottsdale locations
Ways to Give
Working Towards a Future Free From the Grip of Brain Cancer
A devoted father to Tanner and Riley, a loving son, and a loyal friend, Rick Oehme fought a courageous battle against glioblastoma before passing away in 2012. As the founder of the Rick Oehme Foundation, his dedication to raising awareness and support for brain cancer research was unwavering, and his memory continues to inspire us.
Tragically, the family was struck once again by the devastating impact of brain cancer when Rick’s mother, Lois, lost her battle with an astrocytoma brain tumor in 2021. The pain of their loss serves as a reminder of the urgent need for continued research and resources in the fight against this terrible disease.
Thank you to our Partners
Proceeds
100% of all proceeds from Brain Tumor Awareness Month support Barrow Neurological Foundation’s effort to raise awareness and funds for the Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Institute and its mission to find a cure for brain cancer.